Man's fiancee gives dog same name as niece, sister is mad, he says 'you picked a dog name.'

Names are a very sensitive subject.

Criticizing a new parent's name will often backfire on you, even if they ask for your honest opinion. While this is somewhat common knowledge, some people still have to learn the hard way.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for telling his sister she gave her niece a "common dog name."

He wrote:

AITA for saying that my sister made her own bed when she named her daughter like this?