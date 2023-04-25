Man's fiancee gives dog same name as niece, sister is mad, he says 'you picked a dog name.'

Names are a very sensitive subject.
Criticizing a new parent's name will often backfire on you, even if they ask for your honest opinion. While this is somewhat common knowledge, some people still have to learn the hard way.
He wrote:
AITA for saying that my sister made her own bed when she named her daughter like this?
My sister, after years of trying to have children, got pregnant with my niece. When she told us the name, I explained in the best way that the name she chose was very common for the animal, even more simplified than she wanted, normally this is a nickname. An example with an American name: She wanted to call her daughter Bella, just Bella and in my country Bella would be extremely common for a pet.