Woman snaps and quits dogsitting gig after woman 'insists' she let dogs lick her face.

People are understandably precious when it comes to their pets. And when you're tasked with caring for someone's pets, you're bound to deal with all their individual eccentricities around petcare.
For the most part, this is fine and to be expected. But there are times when the expectations far outpace what's realistic or doable.
She wrote:
AITA for being 'rude' to the dogs of a lady I'm pet-sitting for, and yelling at her?
I [24f] am a pet-sitter and recently got a client who needs some regular pet-sitting as she goes out of town for the weekends sometimes. She has 6 dogs. Very friendly dogs. After my second weekend there, she called me and thanked me but said she was 'concerned' about one thing she saw on the nanny cam footage. I thought of what I could have done wrong...