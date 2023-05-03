Woman snaps and quits dogsitting gig after woman 'insists' she let dogs lick her face.

People are understandably precious when it comes to their pets. And when you're tasked with caring for someone's pets, you're bound to deal with all their individual eccentricities around petcare.

For the most part, this is fine and to be expected. But there are times when the expectations far outpace what's realistic or doable.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dog sitter asked if she was wrong for quitting on the job.

She wrote:

AITA for being 'rude' to the dogs of a lady I'm pet-sitting for, and yelling at her?