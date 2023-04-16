Guy asks diner if her dog wants 'floor bacon.' Woman: 'give it to your own baby.'

Some pet owners think of their dogs as their children, and there's nothing wrong with that. But even the most loving dog parents usually acknowledge some difference between the species. That was not the case at one restaurant in Chicago, where a Redditor offered a nearby diner a treat for her dog and got a rude snap back in return. And not from the dog.

He wrote: "AITA for offering a dog floor bacon?"

So I went to brunch today with my partner and toddler this morning. It has been unseasonably warm in Chicago so we decided to take advantage of the good weather and sit on the patio. Dogs are allowed on the patio as long as they are on a leash, and a table by us had a cute little dog with them.