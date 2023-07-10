Man tells 'down on his luck' friend he can crash, friend demands he get rid of dog.

People's relationships with animals massively shift based on individual personality, the culture they grew up in, allergies, and childhood exposure.

Some people view pets as family members and easily prioritize them over other human beings, while others put them in a firmly separate category.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for prioritizing his dog over a friend going through a hard time.

He wrote:

AITA for choosing our family dog over a friend hard on his luck?