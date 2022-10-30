Man complains that dog sitter slept and ate in his bedroom while watching dog.

A man went away for the weekend, and paid a dogsitter to help out while he was away. He set up pillows and blankets on the couch — and said no more. Then he checked the cameras and found himself apoplectic. The dog sitter wasn't just sitting. She was sleeping. In his bed. (Presumably lying down). He took to Reddit to vent.
"AITA for being pissed off our dog sitter spent the entire weekend sleeping in my bedroom while my family & I were out town?"
So for the family vacation this year the lady who normally watches my kids for date nights offered to watch the dog this weekend so we did not have to board her.
I noticed the garage door opener was offline so I began to check the camera to see if she was there so she could reset the breaker. In the process of checking the cameras I discovered that she has been taking food/drinks to my bedroom and sleeping there during the night and most of the day all weekend.