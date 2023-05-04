Someecards Logo
Dog owner with reactive dog gets shut down by neighbor after suggesting 'yard schedule.'

Bronwyn Isaac
May 4, 2023 | 5:23 PM
Sharing a fence with a neighbor can be sitcom levels of cute. You can peek over the fence like Wilson from Home Improvement and share life stories and tips.

But it can also be a hassle when you have different schedules and the proximity impedes your ability to live freely. This is where tensions can simmer and sour the situation altogether.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dog owner asked if they were wrong for asking the neighbor to keep a yard schedule so their dogs could all get outside time without distress.

They wrote:

WIBTA to insist my neighbor keep a yard schedule?

For background, I have a severely reactive rescue dog. She's terrified of other dogs and freaks out majorly when she sees them or hears them. My partner and I have been working with our vet and a behavioral trainer and we've made some progress, but my dog is still not truly comfortable anywhere but her own yard. A new lady just moved in next door, and she has two big dogs.

