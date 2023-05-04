Dog owner with reactive dog gets shut down by neighbor after suggesting 'yard schedule.'

Sharing a fence with a neighbor can be sitcom levels of cute. You can peek over the fence like Wilson from Home Improvement and share life stories and tips.

But it can also be a hassle when you have different schedules and the proximity impedes your ability to live freely. This is where tensions can simmer and sour the situation altogether.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dog owner asked if they were wrong for asking the neighbor to keep a yard schedule so their dogs could all get outside time without distress.

They wrote:

WIBTA to insist my neighbor keep a yard schedule?