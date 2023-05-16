Woman brings dog to garden party after being asked not to, dog makes mess and gets sick.

No means no, but some people really don't get that.
When a friend states a boundary, it's non-negotiable, particularly when it comes to what they're comfortable with in their own home. But some people are so used to pushing for their own way, they don't heed the clear communication. The consequences of this can be very serious.
They wrote:
AITA for not being upset that my friend's dog could die because of me?
I was hosting a big garden party at the weekend. I invited my entire friend group plus their partners, one of my friends takes her dog everywhere. I told her no pets were allowed. Although it was a garden party, we were in and out of my home and I have 4 cats. My cats do not like dogs and neither do I. Anyway my friend showed up with her dog, I told her that her dog was not welcome in my home or garden.