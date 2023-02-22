Woman says her 'workout' alarm is more important than boyfriend's job. UPDATED

Stay with me on this one, friends.

Many people have had a cohabitation situation where sleep schedules don't match up and it can lead to a realtionship-based power struggle. Now, let's factor in romantic relationships. When you share a space, but not a schedule with a romantic partner, it can get tricky and sometimes contentious. With this one, I promise, it's more complicated than you think and not what you were expecting.

AITA for not turning my alarm off so my BF can sleep?

aitaalarm

Me and my BF moved in together a few months ago. Our apartment is one bedroom and we have a couch. I set an alarm for 6.30 so I can try go for a run with my friends. It's not possible for us to do this another time, unless it's at night.