Man calls cops on sister-in-law and 6-year-old nephew after they 'steal' Nintendo Switch.

We all know the saying 'desperate times call for desperate measures.'

The only kicker is 'desperate times' is defined differently by different people. So what seems like a reasonable response to one person, can seem downright unhinged to another.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a dad asked if he was wrong for involving the cops in family drama.

They wrote:

AITA for frightening my nephew and making him traumatized for life?

I had a cookout at my place on the 4th. My daughter’s (13) switch goes missing. I contacted family members and my wife’s sister (Kara) said my daughter gave it as a gift to her son Stevie (6) for his upcoming birthday.