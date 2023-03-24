Man gets woman arrested for yelling and tampering with his boat, her mom confronts him.

Watching someone make their own bed and lay in it can be supremely satisfying, especially when they've been telling everyone else how to live their lives.

But sometimes, it can be hard to find the line between letting someone lay in a bed of their own making, and pettily enacting revenge because it feels good. This is where the outside opinions of the internet can (for once) be a tool for clarity and perspective.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for getting a woman arrested and fined after she tampered with his boat.

He wrote:

AITA for getting someone arrested and fined over my boat?