Man gets woman arrested for yelling and tampering with his boat, her mom confronts him.

Watching someone make their own bed and lay in it can be supremely satisfying, especially when they've been telling everyone else how to live their lives.
But sometimes, it can be hard to find the line between letting someone lay in a bed of their own making, and pettily enacting revenge because it feels good. This is where the outside opinions of the internet can (for once) be a tool for clarity and perspective.
He wrote:
AITA for getting someone arrested and fined over my boat?
Two weeks ago I(27m) along with two other friends did our annual week-long trip to our mutual friend Alex's cottage. For years one of our longest-running jokes was that I should bring my 46ft saltwater fishing boat to the lake. This year after looking up the lake's policies we decided to make it a reality. To make this happen we all split the costs of both the permit and the marina fees.