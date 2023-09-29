Stranger tells friends to stop talking about recovery in public. Argument ensues. AITA?

Being in public means you're bound to hear snippets of stranger's conversations, and likewise, they're bound to catch snippets of yours. We all know, on some level, that we're supposed to pretend to not hear other people's business out in public (even if we're fully eavesdropping). This is part of the unspoken social contract. When people deviate from the contract, it can create some awkward situations.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, the OP asked if they were wrong for telling a stranger off in public after she meddled in OP's private conversation. They wrote:
I'm an add*ct who is currently trying to get sober, I was recently having coffee in the outdoor seating area of a shop with my friend when she asked me how my recovery is going. I was honest and said it hasn't been great and there's been plenty of relapses.
We were having a conversation about it when the woman from two tables down comes up and asks us to stop talking about this issue as her cousin (I presume the lady with her) was an ex-addict and it was triggering. She also asked that if I've used in the last 24 hours to please leave a that would be triggering to her cousin too.
I told her I was sorry I was upsetting her cousin but if she's that fragile then she shouldn't be out in public, and especially not in a place where we can see someone who was clearly strung out on the street. She got angry with me, told me her cousin relapses after 3 years then it's my fault, took her cousin and left.
My friend told me I shouldn't have been so flippant about it and I've probably upset the woman. She thinks I was a bit of an @$$ and should have just apologised and shut up.
Weekly-Bumblebee6348 wrote:
NTA. If a conversation among strangers at another table is going to trigger a relapse after three years of sobriety, then the relapse was going to happen anyway.
JessSly wrote:
NAH. I can understand both sides. The cousin just wanted to have coffee and wasn't expecting to hear a conversation about drugs. 'Then don't listen to strangers conversations' doesn't work as your brain instantly picks up certain words it knows and likes. Her cousin coming over to you and asking if you could change the topic wasn't unreasonable.
On the other hand, you don't have to change the topic of your conversation. You were a bit harsh by saying she shouldn't be outside then. Sometimes you need to get out with a friend, have a coffee, and get distracted from your own mind. Hiding away is not a good way to stay sober.
Her saying you're to blame if her cousin relapses was just a childish attempt to have a small win at least. Hoping you would feel guilty because you didn't do what she wanted. Like you posting on Reddit for validation that you were right ;)
HobokenJ wrote:
NTA. What a bizarre thing to say to you. If anything, you'd think her cousin would maybe offer you and your friend some words of encouragement or advice.
NovaScrawlers wrote:
NTA. But I also want to say that I am proud of you for going through recovery. Add**tion is one hell of a disease and while there will be relapses, the fact that you have the strength to try to get better is admirable as hell. Keep going, OP; I'm rooting for you!
MrsMandyLee505 wrote:
NTA…coming from a recovering ad$*ct who has been sober 8 years I guarantee you the lady had a bigger problem with it then her cousin!! If after three years you can’t even hear a conversation about recovery and relapses then unfortunately she may want to consider in patent options because that’s a long time to still be that fragile.
There’s nothing wrong with that but you can’t expect ppl to tip-toe around you especially in public! I feel like you were in the right to say what you said because that lady was out of line! An important part of recovery is being able to talk about it openly!! Honestly, your friend is a little bit of an ahole for taking her side and acting like you did something wrong!
Btw I am very proud of you for continuously trying even after relapses. Keeping going hun you will get there and it will be glorious when you do!!! Sending you endless love and support!
While there are a few detractors, it seems most commenters agree that OP was NTA, as it was a strange thing to be confronted about in the first place.