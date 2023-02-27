Woman kicks couple out of her party for using pet names and showing non-stop PDA.

A lot of couples use pet names in the comfort of their homes.

Pet names can be a gross-but-cute way of expressing affection, and they signal the shift from buttoned-up "outside behavior" to the feral freedom of being inside your own space.

Luckily, because of the saccharine and sometimes slightly dirty nature of pet names, most couples know better than to trot them out in front of their friends. However, there's always the awkward exception.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for kicking a couple out for their PDA and pet name usage at her party.

She wrote:

AITA for kicking a girl out of my party for calling her boyfriend “daddy?”

I (F24) was hosting a small-scale hangout with about 15 friends. One girl (F23) is an acquaintance of mine and she came with her boyfriend.