Woman kicks couple out of her party for using pet names and showing non-stop PDA.

A lot of couples use pet names in the comfort of their homes.
Pet names can be a gross-but-cute way of expressing affection, and they signal the shift from buttoned-up "outside behavior" to the feral freedom of being inside your own space.
Luckily, because of the saccharine and sometimes slightly dirty nature of pet names, most couples know better than to trot them out in front of their friends. However, there's always the awkward exception.
She wrote:
AITA for kicking a girl out of my party for calling her boyfriend “daddy?”
I (F24) was hosting a small-scale hangout with about 15 friends. One girl (F23) is an acquaintance of mine and she came with her boyfriend.
We were all sitting around in the main room and eating pizza when she came to sit and sat on her boyfriend’s lap. A little weird since there were open seats, but I didn’t say anything.