18 people share the lifelong dream they realized they didn't want once they tried it.

Holding a candle for a dream only to discover that it's definitely not the life path you're meant for can be a bittersweet and illuminating experience in 'oopsie daisies, let's redirect this route'...

So, when a Reddit user asked,' Have you ever dreamed of doing something your whole life only to find out, once you did it, that you hated it? What was it?' people were ready to share the fantasy bubble that was immediately busted.

1.

I couldn't wait to 'pull g's' in an airplane. Then I did. It sucked. - papafrog

2.

Music production which is what I majored in. As soon as I graduated from college I realized how much I hate sitting in a recording studio doing the same thing over and over again, only to scrap it and do it over yet again.