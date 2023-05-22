18 people share the lifelong dream they realized they didn't want once they tried it.

So, when a Reddit user asked,' Have you ever dreamed of doing something your whole life only to find out, once you did it, that you hated it? What was it?' people were ready to share the fantasy bubble that was immediately busted.
I couldn't wait to 'pull g's' in an airplane. Then I did. It sucked. - papafrog
Music production which is what I majored in. As soon as I graduated from college I realized how much I hate sitting in a recording studio doing the same thing over and over again, only to scrap it and do it over yet again.
Turned out to be brutally technical, drawn out and boring with very little reward and it took all of the fun out of music for me. Even the pros I worked with who were doing objectively “well” seemed miserable most of the time due to having to work with some truly insufferable people and never getting the recognition they felt they deserved.