Teen girl gets 'dress coded' at summer camp; dad angry mom won't 'stand up for her.'

'AITA (Am I the a-hole) for not standing up for my daughter when she got dress coded at camp?'

Left-Swimming-2338 writes:

I’m sending my kids to outdoors camp, it has been a great time for everyone. My daughter Rebecca 15 is pretty rebellious with clothes, she hears a rule and will go out of her way to break it or try to get around it. It has caused so many problems before.

She picked out the camp, I get a catalog about the summer camps and the kids pick what they want to do.

Now the camp has you do activities like rock climbing or canoeing. The dress code is basically work out clothes, nothing with strings or lose fabric that can get caught. My daughter was wearing leggings and a runner shirt before I dropped her off.

She snuck in a dress and changed into it at camp.