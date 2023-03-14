Man leaves party after discovering friends are charging everyone for homemade drinks.

Everyone has a different line when it comes to finances. Some people Venmo request friends for every small charge, keeping close track to make sure everything is even. Others figure it all evens out in the end, and some people can't even conceive of tracking and splitting every cost in a social friendship setting.

The differences in financial philosophies can create serious tension. Someone who is used to covering people and not keeping track might feel offended and turned off by a Venmo request from a friend for a single car ride home. Similarly, someone who constantly goes Dutch might feel stressed out by the ambiguousness of the "I got you now, you get me later" mentality.

And of course, this doesn't even touch on how much money each person makes, which is going to radically affect what they even can do, and how they view money as a resource. Still, even with all these differences, there are some fairly universal expectations. For example, if someone hosts a party, it's usually expected they'll provide some refreshments and take on some base costs. Emphasis on "usually."