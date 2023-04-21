Woman asks creepy waiter for sealed beverage; he's 'offended' by her 'insinuation'.

Going out with the girls often means getting unwanted attention, comments, jokes, and sometimes... much worse. So how are women expected to toe the line between 'drawing boundaries' and 'being a buzzkill'?

A wary young lady was made to feel very uncomfortable, and when she tried her best to resolve it quickly and quietly, she regrettably became the center of attention. So, she came to Reddit to ask if she was the one who messed up.

"AITA (Am I the a-hole) for making a fuss over a can of soda?"

000-Hotaru_Tomoe writes:

The other night I went to a pub with a group of friends (all female). A new place, none had ever been there.

As we walked in and asked for a table, the waiter made jokes like, "Wow, did your boyfriends let you go out alone? I'd always keep you locked up, you're too cute!", "No? Don't you have a boyfriend? Better for me!"