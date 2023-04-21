Woman asks creepy waiter for sealed beverage; he's 'offended' by her 'insinuation'.

A wary young lady was made to feel very uncomfortable, and when she tried her best to resolve it quickly and quietly, she regrettably became the center of attention. So, she came to Reddit to ask if she was the one who messed up.
000-Hotaru_Tomoe writes:
The other night I went to a pub with a group of friends (all female). A new place, none had ever been there.
As we walked in and asked for a table, the waiter made jokes like, "Wow, did your boyfriends let you go out alone? I'd always keep you locked up, you're too cute!", "No? Don't you have a boyfriend? Better for me!"
You could see that he said it jokingly - The pub is located in an area of the city where there are only pubs, bars, nightclubs: the staff tries to attract customers in every way, even with that kind of jokes - but for some reason it rubbed me the wrong way.