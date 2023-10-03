Woman snaps at BIL who claims she 'can't handle' his truck, sister sides with BIL. AITA?

In theory, gender equality has improved in the past few decades. But in reality, a lot of old attitudes (and laws) remain in place, and those create a corrosive force of discrimination and stereotyping.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for snapping at her BIL after he got weird about her driving his truck. She wrote:
I’ll keep this really short. My BIL (my sister’s husband) has a truck. My husband and I were moving some furniture. About a week ago we asked if he could help us or let us borrow the truck to move it. He said sure and I went to pick up the truck yesterday. I get there and he asked where my husband was, I told him at home since he's with a friend moving the stuff to the driveway.
I was heading over to the truck when he told me he can’t give me the keys. I ask why and he tells me I couldn’t handle it. I asked if he was joking and he just reiterated that I can’t handle the truck. I told him I didn’t know that I needed a d!ck to drive a truck and left. I informed my husband of the situation and it has spread.
BIL called me pissed and we got in a big argument, he clearly thinks I am a jerk since it is his truck. My sister is on his side so I am doubting myself. Also, I am a good driver and I haven’t had any crashes or tickets.
Lianarias wrote:
NTA lmao that is ridiculous. He can do what he wants with his truck but he already agreed that you guys could borrow it so him backing out is just showing his misogyny. Hope your husband is supporting you.
I would let it go knowing a little better how your BIL considers women. I would say that if you are close to your sister, having a good sit down conversation might be good. She is probably internalizing a lot of misogyny if her husband is treating her like that.
OP had a quick response:
Oh my husband was pissed. So he is on my side but I am just surprised by my sister.
Sidneyreb wrote:
NTA.
Trucks do not require a d!ck to be driven. Fact-checked and verified.
How would...what ...where would you even put it?
ParsimoniousSalad wrote:
NTA. BIL has a strange idea of s*x-linked abilities. Either that or other people need to sterilize the steering wheel thoroughly, lol.
Plaguey901 wrote:
NTA I'm a woman and I drive a semi truck for a living. So, in my humble opinion, he can suck it.
Chocolatecandybar_ wrote:
NTA, the fact that your sister is on his side should make you concerned about sister's s*xism, not doubtful about how incredibly stupid what he did is.
OP is most definitely NTA, she just has a piece of work for a BIL.