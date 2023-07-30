Man impersonates tow truck driver to steal woman's car. She tracks him down. Updated 3X

I get home and the car isn't here. Mind you, I'm not super concerned about it because the car doesn't even run. It's basically a piece of trash I owe 12k on that's going to sit in my driveway. I speak to him before he goes to bed and he comes out with this:

The tow truck shows up and demands payment. He is adamant he has AAA service and isn't paying, because he wouldn't have had them pick up the car if he had known they weren't AAA. They leave with the vehicle.

I have no idea who has my car. He doesn't either. All of the phone numbers he wrote down, when I googled them, came up as scam numbers. Neither of us signed for the car to be picked up.