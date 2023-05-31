Father draws bikini on son's Bruce Lee shirt when school sends him home; better?

When my son was in middle school, I was notified he had to be picked up because he was in violation of the school dress code. I asked what the issue was and on the phone was told “He’s wearing a shirt that shows nudity”.
I freak out and rush to the school, my mind whirring as to what he possibly could have worn…none of his clothes that I knew of had nudity on it.
As he gets in the car, I see “violation”. He wore a t-shirt with Bruce Lee on it from “Enter the Dragon”. When I got home, I called to confirm this was why they sent him home. Sure enough, a “topless” Bruce Lee’s bare chest sent someone clutching their pearls, apparently.