Father draws bikini on son's Bruce Lee shirt when school sends him home; better?

'That one time my son was sent home because of dress code violation at school.'

Nanerpus_is_my_Homie

When my son was in middle school, I was notified he had to be picked up because he was in violation of the school dress code. I asked what the issue was and on the phone was told “He’s wearing a shirt that shows nudity”.

I freak out and rush to the school, my mind whirring as to what he possibly could have worn…none of his clothes that I knew of had nudity on it.