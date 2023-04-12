Mom refuses to send daughter to gifted school because of the commute. AITA?

Every parent wants the best for their child, but it isn't always easy.

One woman knew that her daughter was advanced. She was interverted but incredibly bright. Her school took notice and recommended that she send her daughter to the gifted school so she could thrive. The problem is, that school has different hours, is two towns over, and this mom has two other children. While she wants to provide the best education for her daughter, she refuses to drive an extra 30 minutes to take her to a separate school. Her husband thinks that is ridiculous because she is a SAHM, so she "has the time." Now, she wonders if she is being a bad mom for depriving her daughter of the best education she could have.

AITA for not sending my daughter to a different school district so she could be in gifted education?

