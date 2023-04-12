Mom refuses to send daughter to gifted school because of the commute. AITA?

One woman knew that her daughter was advanced. She was interverted but incredibly bright. Her school took notice and recommended that she send her daughter to the gifted school so she could thrive. The problem is, that school has different hours, is two towns over, and this mom has two other children. While she wants to provide the best education for her daughter, she refuses to drive an extra 30 minutes to take her to a separate school. Her husband thinks that is ridiculous because she is a SAHM, so she "has the time." Now, she wonders if she is being a bad mom for depriving her daughter of the best education she could have.
I have 3 kids, Michelle (7), Juliet (6), and Leo (2). Michelle and Juliet are in kindergarten and first grade at our local public school. Juliet, however, is very gifted. She came into kindergarten reading chapter books and was doing math at a 2nd grade level. She’s obviously doing great academically but struggles socially at her school for a couple reasons.