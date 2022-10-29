Teacher accidentally breaks kid's phone, offers to pay for it, gets reported.

Last week Friday my son (10) got his phone confiscated at school. He was mucking around with it during class and the school rules are clear about phone usage during class without permission so I totally understood. The normal protocol is that the phone would go to the office where it would be returned to the student at the end of the day or the next day.

His teacher however apparently forgot to stop by the office before going home after school so she accidentally took it home with her and through some negligence, the phone broke in the hands of her toddler. Admittedly she was very upfront about it and even came to our house personally to tell us what happened and apologise which I respect.