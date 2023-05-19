Woman snaps on friend who wants to hang out, 'grad school is more important than you.'

We all have different priorities, and while that seems obvious enough in writing, it can be tough to swallow in our close relationships.

One person might prioritize friends and family above all else, while another might place their job and education at the top rung, then socialize when responsibilities allow. And while it's easy to get prescriptive about what the 'right' priorities are, every person is different, so there's no one-size-fits-all.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she's wrong for telling her friend that education is a higher priority than their friendship.

She wrote:

AITA for telling a friend that she’s not more important than my education?