Woman snaps on friend who wants to hang out, 'grad school is more important than you.'

We all have different priorities, and while that seems obvious enough in writing, it can be tough to swallow in our close relationships.
One person might prioritize friends and family above all else, while another might place their job and education at the top rung, then socialize when responsibilities allow. And while it's easy to get prescriptive about what the 'right' priorities are, every person is different, so there's no one-size-fits-all.
She wrote:
AITA for telling a friend that she’s not more important than my education?
I am starting a fairly prestigious grad program in a few months. It’s something I have worked hard for, and something that is very important to me. I was talking to a good friend, whom I’ve known about half my life. My friend does not put the same value on education that I do, and that’s fine. Different strokes for different folks.