18 people share the worst things they've heard on an elevator.

Elevator etiquette is an implied rule we all follow. A smile or a quick hello to strangers that get on, an offer to hit the floor number for someone who isn't close to the keypad, and don't fart are all classic rules. Some people, unfortunately, don't know these rules and do some yucky things on the elevator.

On a popular Reddit thread on the AskReddit Subreddit, people share the worst things they've heard on the elevator.

They write:

1. djobouti_phat says:

We got stuck in a packed elevator in about 100° heat. After 30 minutes and a panic attack by someone in the back I couldn’t see, I said, 'So, let's decide who we’re eating first?' Real f*ckin’ awkward for the next hour until the fire department got us out.

2. Alfred-Adler says: