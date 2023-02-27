15 people share innocent questions they've been asked that secretly crushed them.

There's nothing quite like an innocent question that throws you into an existential spiral.

All it takes is someone accidentally pointing out your insecurities, asking how you'll get your life together, or comparing you to someone else for all the cruel voices in your head to shout at you like a crowd at a wrestling match.

If you've ever wondered if you were singularly sensitive for feeling your stomach sink into your knees after an innocent exchange, just know, you're far from alone.

In a popular Ask Reddit thread, people shared innocent questions that secretly crushed them.

1. From Bournegirl:

I'm in my mid-thirties. Went to a new doc for a checkup, and she highlighted some issues but said 'there's nothing to worry about since you're done having children at this point, right?!'

I have no children, and just got married last year. I had all my life decisions flash before my eyes lol.

2. From Oneironautical1: