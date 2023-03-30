GF with diarrhea lights match to cover smell; BF's family 'panics' and investigates.

Anyone with bowel issues knows the panic and embarrassment of a sticky situation. And in those situations, attention is the last thing you want...

When a woman fell ill and unwittingly committed a dangerous faux pas (according to her boyfriend's family) that woke the entire house, she came to Reddit to ask:

"AITA (Am I the A-hole) for lighting a match at night and 'scaring' my boyfriend’s dad so badly he woke up the whole house?"

u/AmITheeAss writes:

My boyfriend and I are staying at his parents’ house. It’s been going really well, but his dad is very particular. He has moments every day where he corrects or instructs the other people in the house on how he wants us to behave. I don’t really have a problem with it, but he has a few rules that do make me a little uncomfortable.