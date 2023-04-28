Woman's fiance gets mad she didn't go to the hospital with him, internet says 'run.'

When you get into the weeds of an argument with a partner, it can be hard to see clearly what the fight is even about. Sometimes things get so distorted in the crossfire you're unsure what they're upset about to begin with. Particularly, if the trigger that made them mad is something you did to make them happy.
She wrote:
AITA for not going to the hospital?
My fiancé has been having some throat issues where I believe it got infected and he was having trouble breathing. We decided it was best to go to the doctor in the morning to get it looked at, around 9am when they opened. I woke up at 8 with him yelling in the bathroom about how he couldn’t breathe and how he’d been yelling for a while and I had been ‘ignoring’ him.