'AITA for telling my friend she’s weird for wearing her ex’s engagement ring?'

Usually, when a relationship ends, people want to hide or get rid of the precious objects that bring them back to that time. But not everyone moves on the same way.
In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a woman asked if she was wrong for telling her friend it's weird she wears her ex's engagement ring two years after the relationship ended. She wrote:
My (27F) friend (26F) has recently started wearing the engagement ring her ex proposed to her with. Their relationship ended over two years ago and they don’t talk anymore, and she has been in several relationships since then but is currently single.
I could almost understand if she was wearing it to an event or out somewhere that she didn’t want any guys’ attention, but she’s been wearing it every day and on her left hand. She’s also an aspiring influencer on social media and has flashed the ring in several of her posts. I finally said it was weird she was wearing it.
I thought she’d given it back after the engagement ended and told her it wasn’t appropriate to be wearing it like it’s any ordinary piece of jewelry, especially on her left hand. It could also be offensive to her ex’s current girlfriend if she came across the photos and knew it was the ring he’d bought her. She got offended and said it’s her ring and she can wear it however and wherever she likes. AITA?
The_Bad_Agent wrote:
YTA.
Literally all you have to do is mind your business.
Is it your ring? Your finger? Your ex? If the answer is no, it's not your issue.
Long-Effective-2898 wrote:
She is an aspiring influencer says it all. Do you have any idea how horrible and creepy men are to influencers? I'm sure you have been out at night and had creepy men hit on you because all girls have. When you wear a ring on your left hand, those men notice it and some of them will back off because they respect another man more than they ever would a woman.
She knows it's weird but she is doing it for the same fucked up reason many women buy themselves an engagement ring. Because creeps, perverts, and incels will respect the invisible man that gave you a ring more than they will ever respect a woman who says no.
mommysanalservant wrote:
It's none of your business. This is between your friend and her ex. If you keep making a big deal about it then this will get between your friendship. There's also a few reasons she might be wearing it. Better to just drop it and move on.
Very light YTA.
AdOk4343 wrote:
How would the new girlfriend know what ring her current boyfriend proposed with to his ex girlfriend? Does your friend post it on social media with engagement-related descriptions? Does the new girlfriend stalk her boyfriend's ex? Do you all live in a soap opera? Will we know more in the next episode?
OP is clearly TA here, even if it is a little weird of her friend.