Bday girl asks if she's wrong to post pictures of herself on friend's engagement day.

On a young woman's (Reddit user u/asexychurro) 21st birthday - something she had been looking forward to - her best friend got engaged. She was thrilled for her friend. However, the newly betrothed was quick to forbid her from posting the professional birthday pictures she had taken, afraid of having thunder stolen. When birthday girl refused, it set off a huge fight. Here is the full story with top comments for Redditors:
AITA (Am I the as*hole) for posting birthday pictures the day of my best friends engagement?
I (21F) just turned 21 on the 3rd of this month and my best friend (23 F) got proposed to the same day. I was (am) absolutely overjoyed for her as she has deserved this for such a long time and finally has her dream man. As you know, turning 21 is a big deal, or at least it is for a lot of people I know, including my bf.