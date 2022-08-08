Bday girl asks if she's wrong to post pictures of herself on friend's engagement day.

There's nothing better than celebrating your best friend finding the love of her life. But what happens when your best friend thinks you aren't celebrating enough?

On a young woman's (Reddit user u/asexychurro) 21st birthday - something she had been looking forward to - her best friend got engaged. She was thrilled for her friend. However, the newly betrothed was quick to forbid her from posting the professional birthday pictures she had taken, afraid of having thunder stolen. When birthday girl refused, it set off a huge fight. Here is the full story with top comments for Redditors:

AITA (Am I the as*hole) for posting birthday pictures the day of my best friends engagement?