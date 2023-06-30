Man mentions sister's infertility to her fiance, he freaks out, breaks off engagement.

Most people agree that honesty is the best policy for any long-term relationship.

However, not all people live by that value, and it can create tense situations when the truth finally comes out. Whether it's a lie of omission, or a massive betrayal, no one wants to find out their long-term partner has been hiding something big from them.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for accidentally spilling the beans on something that ultimately broke his sister's engagement.

He wrote:

AITA for breaking my sister’s engagement?