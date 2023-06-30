Man mentions sister's infertility to her fiance, he freaks out, breaks off engagement.

Most people agree that honesty is the best policy for any long-term relationship.
However, not all people live by that value, and it can create tense situations when the truth finally comes out. Whether it's a lie of omission, or a massive betrayal, no one wants to find out their long-term partner has been hiding something big from them.
He wrote:
AITA for breaking my sister’s engagement?
My (M 37) sister (F 29) recently got engaged to “the love of her life” I’ll call Derek (M 34). They’ve been dating for about a year and a half and we the family have gotten to know Derek since the beginning of this year. We all love Derek. Especially my dad and I, we watch F1 every weekend together with the rest of our friends. The engagement was announced about three weeks ago, we were all obviously excited.
Two weeks ago at the last GP I was talking to Derek and at some point, (reason I might be an @-hole) my mind slipped and I said something along the lines of: “it’s great you found someone you love so much you would abandon having children.”
Sadly my sister had to fight a battle with ovarian cancer when she was 16-17 which resulted in the surgical removal of her ovaries and from what I understand part of her uterus. Now I didn’t think much about my comment. BUT TURNS OUT SHE NEVER DISCUSSED THIS WITH HIM. It was like I dropped a nuclear bomb of information.
He said now it made sense why she always avoided discussing about children. Well, needless to say. The engagement broke, and they have now separated. And in the eyes of my sister and mother I’m the @$$hole who separated my sister from the love of her life.
ACAB_easy_as_123 wrote:
ESH. Obviously your sister shouldn’t have lied and should be honest with him, so it’s her fault the engagement ended, but also what a s#$%ty thing to say to someone. Like not having children is some huge burden and that your sister needed to do more to justify him marrying her because of her ovarian cancer.
ixiolite wrote:
ESH. I think your phrasing ('abandon having children') was unnecessarily cruel, even if Derek had known about your sister's fertility issues. Additionally, it's also best to avoid talking about people's choices surrounding family planning, as that's a private discussion that they should be having amongst themselves (unless they bring it up first).
However,
'And in the eyes of my sister and mother I’m the @$$hole who separated my sister from the love of her life.'
Your sister brought this upon herself. Fertility issues can be a hurdle in so many relationships, but that's something that should've been discussed way earlier than into an engagement.
Perhaps if he had known previously, they could've worked out a plan to have children in some other capacity (adoption, IVF and surrogacy, etc.). Quite frankly, Derek would've found out eventually about her lie, after they were married, and a divorce would've been worse.
Cozarkian wrote:
NTA - This situation is fairly unbelievable. It is absolutely not okay to agree to marry somebody while hiding the fact that you can't have kids. If she had told Derek, he might have been okay with marrying her and adopting or using a surrogate. The reason their relationship ended isn't because she can't have kids, it's because she didn't tell him that and now he can't trust her.
Dear_Ad_9640 wrote:
ESH. Why would you say it like that?? “Abandon having children?” It makes it sound like you think your sister is damaged goods. Obviously, your sister is also an AH for not telling her fiancé. Poor dude.
CrystalQueen3000 wrote:
ESH. There’s something kinda sexist and gross underpinning your comment, like her inability to have children is some huge disadvantage and “oh how wonderful that you can look past her glaring flaw.' She should have had that discussion but you shouldn’t have discussed it.
It's pretty clearly agreed that OP was an AH both for bringing it up and how he brought it up, but his sister is an AH for keeping such a major thing a secret from her fiance.