Man reveals plan to propose after brother's destination wedding, future SIL screams 'NO.'

Most people know that it's considered rude and tacky to propose at another person's wedding. You're basically riding the coattails of all of their expensive amenities in order to create a romantic scenario for your proposal, all while stealing the spotlight from the excited couple.
But there are other far more grey areas, like whether it's rude to propose while on the trip for a destination wedding but not at the ceremony.
He wrote:
WIBTA if I proposed to my girlfriend after my brother's destination wedding?
My brother and my future SIL will have a destination wedding in the Philippines. And they wanted us to fly in 2 days prior to their wedding day. However, they're not paying for any of our flights, hotel, food and etc. My girlfriend grew up in the Philippines and moved to the USA at 13 (She's 27 now), but hasn't visited her home country at all.