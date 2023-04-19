Man reveals plan to propose after brother's destination wedding, future SIL screams 'NO.'

Most people know that it's considered rude and tacky to propose at another person's wedding. You're basically riding the coattails of all of their expensive amenities in order to create a romantic scenario for your proposal, all while stealing the spotlight from the excited couple.

But there are other far more grey areas, like whether it's rude to propose while on the trip for a destination wedding but not at the ceremony.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he's wrong for planning to propose to his girlfriend a few days after his brother's destination wedding.

He wrote:

WIBTA if I proposed to my girlfriend after my brother's destination wedding?