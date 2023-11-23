"AITA for saying no to my boyfriend’s proposal after he got me a cheap ring?"

My boyfriend and I both make over $100K. I make more than him. He proposed with a ring that looked and felt cheap. He got a $500 ring off of Etsy. I said no to his proposal.

He said it shouldn’t be about the ring but about the love we have for each other. I told him he clearly doesn’t love me enough if he cheaped out on a ring while buying himself a high end Tesla. I bought him a $2K watch for his birthday that he wanted and dreamed of because I know he values that. But a ring I was going to wear for the rest of my life was worth less than a dinner at his favorite restaurant.