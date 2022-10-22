Woman disinvites fiancés best from wedding for tasteless joke; gets told to 'relax.'

From Throwra31133434: "I wonder if I'm overreacting but we'll see here."

I F30 used to be a s&x worker. Now I'm not proud of myself for what I did, but I don't go hard on myself either because circumstances were impossible at the time and I did what I had to do to support my family and myself. My fiance m33 is completely aware of every sjngle aspect of my past and he doesn't judge me for it at all.

His friend, his best friend, however tends to throw in some backhanded remarks about my past and sah he's just joking. He's prone to making jokes about people's personal lives and apparently, everybody is okay with it. They call it "good sport".