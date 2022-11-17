Someecards Logo
Woman asks if she's wrong to be upset engagement ring was smaller than agreed. Updated.

Amy Goldberg
Nov 17, 2022 | 9:41 PM
In a post on the "Egagement Rings" Reddpit page, from a now deleted account, a woman asked this: "Does anyone else here (besides me) feel they can't partake in the ring posting on this sub because your engagement ring isn't big, sparkly, or unique enough?"

Here's her story...

I am feeling a little down after my boyfriend's recent proposal. I said yes, but I am a bit disappointed in the ring (even though I know it sounds very materialistic to say). Even when we first started talking about marriage - been dating for 3 years - I told him that I absolutely 100% wanted to be involved in picking out or designing the engagement ring.

And, since we both have good jobs, I would even put some of my own money down to get a ring I absolutely love.

