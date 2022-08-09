16 people share the perfectly legal communities that feel like cults.

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What isn’t a cult but feels like a cult?" people were ready to vent about the communities that feel borderline illegal. Shout out to everyone who has ever received a "hey girlies" DM about "a great business opportunity selling leggings from home."
Mommy groups. And even specific groups. Like a cult within a cult. Joined a cloth diapering group. I was excommunicated for using Pampers at night. Breastfeeding? If you aren’t nursing till 4? Bye! - dollyprincessb
The "essential oils cure everything" people! - TheLuxuryLover
The Holy Church of CrossFit. - Top-Lead-670
Stan culture. The weird obsession over celebs is alarming. - LeafyLemons
MLMs. The brainwashing is real - QueenofMean65