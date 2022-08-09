16 people share the perfectly legal communities that feel like cults.

While it's easy to detect a cult when the documentary has already been made or the leaders are all arrested, not every shady group or business is so obvious at first (we're looking at you, Swifties)...

So, when a Reddit user asked, "What isn’t a cult but feels like a cult?" people were ready to vent about the communities that feel borderline illegal. Shout out to everyone who has ever received a "hey girlies" DM about "a great business opportunity selling leggings from home."

1.

Mommy groups. And even specific groups. Like a cult within a cult. Joined a cloth diapering group. I was excommunicated for using Pampers at night. Breastfeeding? If you aren’t nursing till 4? Bye! - dollyprincessb

2.

The "essential oils cure everything" people! - TheLuxuryLover

3.

The Holy Church of CrossFit. - Top-Lead-670

4.

Stan culture. The weird obsession over celebs is alarming. - LeafyLemons

5.