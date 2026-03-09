Me: Hi there! Welcome to (sanctuary name). I’m Hammy and I’ll be your tour guide! EF: Great! We’re here to buy some goats :)

Me: Oh? I’m sorry, are you (last name)? It says you’re signed up for a standard tour. EF: Yes, but we also want to buy a few goats.

At this point I’m not fully sure what to do. Like I said, we were still getting used to the new way of doing things. I knew I wasn’t the one running any sales, but I was pretty sure there were no sales… at all. Still, I knew it was possible I just wasn’t in the loop on something.