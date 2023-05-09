'Golden child' woman 'steals' baby name after failing to seduce her sister's husband.

When a couple finally were able to conceive after years of trying, the mother-to-be's sister couldn't handle their joy. What follows is the father's account of what happened, why it happened, and what came next. Spoiler: it's satisfying.
DadWhoStoodHisGround writes:
Hey y'all. To cut to the chase, my wife and I spent four years trying to get pregnant before the wrong side of 35. We are currently 33 respectively now and are blessed with a wonderful infant son.
My wife has a younger half sister that she has been LC (low contact) with for some time. The woman is entitled and toxic, and also her mother's golden child.
We've refused to let her or my MIL (mother in law) in the house since they both blatantly tried to make off with my wife's jewelry box a couple of years ago. The box contained a lot of valuable jewelry inherited from my wife's grandmother. Said jewelry is now in a safety deposit box as per my suggestion.