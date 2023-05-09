'Golden child' woman 'steals' baby name after failing to seduce her sister's husband.

Family drama is about as complicated as it gets. But sometimes, there's one family member who is determined to stir the pot.

When a couple finally were able to conceive after years of trying, the mother-to-be's sister couldn't handle their joy. What follows is the father's account of what happened, why it happened, and what came next. Spoiler: it's satisfying.

'Entitled sister in law stole our baby name. Now she regrets it.'

DadWhoStoodHisGround writes:

Hey y'all. To cut to the chase, my wife and I spent four years trying to get pregnant before the wrong side of 35. We are currently 33 respectively now and are blessed with a wonderful infant son.

My wife has a younger half sister that she has been LC (low contact) with for some time. The woman is entitled and toxic, and also her mother's golden child.