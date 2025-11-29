'Entitled Thanksgiving guest wants to come by the day after and get some of the leftovers.'

Usually my husband and I travel for Thanksgiving but this year there was concert the day after Thanksgiving that we wanted to attend so we stayed home and hosted a small Thanksgiving dinner for friends and family, eight people total. I extended an invite to my cousin Janice (f44), whom I rarely see or speak to even though she lives less than 30 minutes away.
Janice came, she arrived less than five minutes before I told her we were going to eat and she left before we even had pie. She was on her phone during the blessing and most of the time she was there.
When she announced that she was leaving I asked if she wanted a take home meal because I was going to have plenty of leftovers. She said no not now, I'm not going home I'm going to meet a friend at the movie theater. I thought this was a little rude but I didn't say anything and she left without really saying goodbye to anyone.
Friday late afternoon/early evening my husband and I are heading out to the concert and my phone rings, its Janice. She wants to swing by the house and get some leftovers from the Thanksgiving dinner.
I was totally Gobsmacked, I told her no we were already heading to the concert and we were not home. She literally asked if we could come back so she could get some leftovers, she was miffed when I said no we are not turning around now just so she could get some leftovers. I told her if she wanted leftovers she should have taken them when they were offered.
I have not heard anything any other family members, but I am sure I will at least hear from her mother, my aunt, but most of the family including my aunt, already know that Janice has never been known for her manners. Also I will not be inviting Janice to any other events that I host.
Looks like Janice just got herself blacklisted.
Wow. I can’t imagine how she would get many second invitations.
Who taught her that it's OK to behave this way? Jeez!!! Tell your aunt, if she calls, that YOUR mother taught you that this was not the way you behave. That'll sting...
You dont need entitled in your life. You gave her a friendly invite, and now keep it in the fridge for me I'll be bye later for the goodies WTF.
I have a niece who when they were invited for Thanksgiving, we were having non traditional food, I think that year we were going to have a taco bar, she insisted that we have traditional food, so we had turkey instead just so she would come with her family. She didn't show up at all and had a lame excuse. It was the last time she was invited to anything.
In no way are you wrong, she was wrong for several things. 1st showing up late, 2nd being on her phone the whole time especially during the blessings, the abruptly leaving without saying bye, then the nerve to call you the next day wanting you come by to get leftovers?
Yeah she thinks everyone should bow down to her and when you told her no, you weren't turning around was the icing on the cake per se, she's acting like a child that didn't get her way. I wouldn't worry about her too much since you rarely seen or spoken to her anyway. I don't think you're wrong at all and nope she's not getting an invite to anything else.. lol
Yes. I’m sure her entire family thinks you’re awful for not dropping everything for someone you barely see. And if they think you should be walked off the gang plank, who cares? Hope your concert was fun!
Under no circumstances would I give her any leftovers at this point. The "restaurant" closed to her the minute she went out the door. If any of your family tries to intervene on her part, tell them you will send her to their house to pick thru their leftovers.
Wow, this is wild. I could understand if she came back to your house the next day and asked, but this is crazy. Sounds like she isn’t getting an invite if you host again. She wasn’t really interested in being there anyways if she was on her phone the entire time.
Some cousins you just have to write-off. I've only seen one of my cousins twice in the last 20 years, once for her 40th birthday where my Aunt specifically asked me to come (cousin showed up late) the other time my uncle bamboozled me into helping her move.
He got so frustrated with her demands, he left before lunch, I left after eating the lunch she agreed to provide. My only regret was I didn't have a bowel movement available for her bathroom.
We started unloading the moving truck, carrying the boxes up 2 flights of stairs to her townhouse, after about 20 boxes she has unpacked items from boxes, re-taped the remaining and wants them now taken back down the stairs into the garage that we parked the van in front of. I expect I will probably only see her 1 more time at her mother's funeral (if they aren't between speaking terms when she passes).
Janice must have been raised in a barn. She should have been confronted when she talked on her phone during grace.. That's tantamount to talking over someone else's conversation. And as far as giving her leftovers, give her the denuded turkey carcass when you get back.