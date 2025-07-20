Mom banned from children's museum after letting toddlers escape during tantrum.

I am about to catch her when she ducks into the art room (messy but safe) and I notice a toddler nearly to the stair landing (which are 2 story and stone) glance quickly and see Granma going as fast as she can but nowhere near fast enough so I leave my kid to her painty fate and snatch up "Darius" and deliver him to a grateful Granma.

I hear a Dad say CLOSE the GATE as he has one twin in surfboard meltdown and another has just booked it out of the gate towards me and the paint room. This Karen then yells at him that it's not her job to watch his kids she's got 3 kids of her own to handle!