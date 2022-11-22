Entitled 'Karen' says neighbor 'can't go to hospital'; gets 'shocking' lesson.

So, this just happened last night, and I still can't believe someone would do this. I'm a 30M and a paramedic. I've been in EMS for the past 8 years, and I absolutely love my job. Last night, we were dispatched to an 75 year old female who fell at home.
The patient stated that she tripped over her carpet and hit her head when she fell. We arrived on the scene and noticed that the home was a duplex with our patient's door on the right and her neighbor's door on the left. We made our way into the home and found her lying on the floor.
The woman was awake and breathing. We started asking her the standard questions (are you ok? Does anything hurt? Do you remember the fall? Ect...). She stated that she has a pounding headache and that she remembers walking to bed and then waking up on the floor. In my field, that's a pretty big red flag.