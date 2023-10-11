Grandpa leaves granddaughter son's inheritance, his other kids say 'that's not fair.'

Few topics turn up the heat in a family quite like inheritances and estates. Most particularly, if a family member is left out of the estate.

In a popular post on the AITA subreddit, a man asked if he was wrong for giving his son's share of the estate to his granddaughter. He wrote:

"AITA for leaving my son's share of my estate to his daughter? My other kids don’t think I am being fair."

My spineless son Richard (38m) has prioritized his wife and stepkids over his own daughter Haley (18f). It’s happened multiple times I have decided to disinherit him and rescind his stepkids' 529 college funds. I am not here for judgment if I should disinherit him or rescinding the college funds but if it's fair to my other two kids by leaving my granddaughter an equal share of my estate.