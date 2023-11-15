Couples therapist accidentally starts dating former client, asks if he should end it. UPDATED

To this situation: We match and start talking, hit it off pretty quickly, but due to circumstances spend about a month talking before we're able to meet up. She knows all about what I do, my divorce, etc. She tells me all about hers. We finally meet, and have an amazing time. At NO point do I recognize her. Not her name, face, voice, background, nothing.

It's not until about 6 weeks into getting to know each other that I'm telling a story and pronounce my last name for the first time. She immediately gets a look as if pieces are connecting and wheels are turning. (I honestly thought she was going to say we were related) She says she thinks her and her ex came to see me a number of years ago.