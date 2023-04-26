Someecards Logo
Man called 'selfish' by angry mom for buying all the Gatorade; 'I need it for my health.'

Andrew Pierson
Apr 26, 2023 | 8:25 AM
'AITA for buying all the red Gatorade at the store even though a mom wanted some for her kids?'

I'm a big fan of Gatorade, and I have a specific reason for buying it. I have low blood sugar and dehydration issues, and my doctor recommended that I drink Gatorade to help keep my electrolytes in balance. However, I'm also neurodivergent and its hard for me to change things up and try new flavors, so I only buy the red kind as it's the only one I like.

Yesterday, I went to the grocery store on their stock day, and I saw that they had a fresh shipment of Gatorade. I was so happy, because I had been running low at home. I grabbed the bottles of the red flavour and put them in my cart.

As I was walking away, a mom with two kids approached me and asked if I could spare a few bottles of the red Gatorade. She explained that it was her kids favourite flavour, and that they were out of stock at their local store. I felt bad for her, but I explained that I needed the Gatorade for my own health reasons, and that I couldn't spare any.

