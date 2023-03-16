Am I the a-hole for rushing to get off the plane even though I sat in the back?

We all dread the long process that takes about 4 days from landing to baggage claim. So, are we allowed a short-cut if we happen to find one? One person came to Reddit with such a dilemma, and boy did they get an earful.
u/amiadick736283 writes:
I just got off a southwest flight (no seat assignments), and I was sat towards the very back of the plane when we landed. People at the front got up to get ready but no one in the middle section got up I was in the aisle seat and I only had a backpack, so I took the opportunity and walked to the front of the plane to lineup behind the people in the very front.
While I was waiting to exit the airplane, the person sitting in the seat next to where I was standing asked me “have the rules changed?“ And I pretended not to hear him because I had headphones on and I didn’t say anything to him. Then he got up and said, “why don’t you go back to the back and wait like everyone else.”