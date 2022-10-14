Woman uses expectant mother's parking with disabled parking permit; gets called out.

I was at Walmart with my mom who is disabled and has disabled parking. There was no disabled parking available. The only close parking was for expectant mothers and families, so I parked there instead of driving around.

Some guy called me out saying he would call mall security. I told him my mother is disabled and has the disabled parking as well. This guy double downed and said it didn't matter. I ended up flipping him off, showing him the parking pass. AITA?

EDIT. Some people have been asking why I don't just drop my mom off? Im a cancer survivor with mobility issues so it's also difficult to walk far but my Dr won't sign off on a pass. I only park in disability parking when with my mom. I will park in regular spots when I'm by myself.