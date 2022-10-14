Woman uses expectant mother's parking with disabled parking permit; gets called out.

I was at Walmart with my mom who is disabled and has disabled parking. There was no disabled parking available. The only close parking was for expectant mothers and families, so I parked there instead of driving around.
Some guy called me out saying he would call mall security. I told him my mother is disabled and has the disabled parking as well. This guy double downed and said it didn't matter. I ended up flipping him off, showing him the parking pass. AITA?
EDIT. Some people have been asking why I don't just drop my mom off? Im a cancer survivor with mobility issues so it's also difficult to walk far but my Dr won't sign off on a pass. I only park in disability parking when with my mom. I will park in regular spots when I'm by myself.
The last time I dropped my mom off to wait for me, she fell on her knees, which buckled, and then she fell on her face which injured her nose. We had to go to Emerg. I never park in family parking unless as a lady resort. I hope this clarifies.