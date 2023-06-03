255 pound woman refuses to put shirt back on at gym; says 'I know it's not flattering.'

I (19f) have been going to the gym near consistently since February this year. I've lost 18 lbs so far and while I still have 93lbs before I reach my goal, I've already gained so much strength and confidence in my body.
I'm 5'7' and 255lbs. I know I'm big but I don't think it should really affect how I dress. I get sweaty at the gym and the one thing worse than a sweaty bra is a shirt that sticks to you because of sweat. My gym also doesn't have air conditioning on a low enough temperature for me to avoid getting like this. For reference, my gym doesn't have a dress code.
As a result, for most of my workouts, I've opted to just go in my bra and leggings or shorts. Today was chest and back and I chose to wear my bra and shorts combo. No cleavage is showing, no underwear is peaking out above the shorts, it's what a lot of the other girls I've seen at the gym wear.