Guy with bad allergies asks if he was wrong to curse at man with service dog at gym.

AITA for going getting mad there was a dog at the gym?

I (32M) am allergic to most animals. For Example, My sister bought a house that previously had like 6 cats living in it. I went with her the day she got the keys, I couldn’t last 10 minutes in the house in the state it was left in.

Over the last 5-10 years this pets in public thing has gotten popular. I obviously actively avoid dog friendly places, but I’ll go to the grocery store and someone has their dog with them...at the grocery store. It’s a constant source of frustration.