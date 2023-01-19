Guy with bad allergies asks if he was wrong to curse at man with service dog at gym.

I (32M) am allergic to most animals. For Example, My sister bought a house that previously had like 6 cats living in it. I went with her the day she got the keys, I couldn’t last 10 minutes in the house in the state it was left in.
Over the last 5-10 years this pets in public thing has gotten popular. I obviously actively avoid dog friendly places, but I’ll go to the grocery store and someone has their dog with them...at the grocery store. It’s a constant source of frustration.
Yesterday, I was at the gym. I go 4-5 times a week. In the last 5 years of going to the gym, I’ve never seen a dog, until yesterday. I was at the squat rack, doing various lifts. A guy bigger than me with what looked like a Husky wearing a Service Dog Vest parks himself in the rack next to me.