I refused to give up my 'priority' train seat to an elderly woman. Was I wrong?

I (32f) recently got a train across the UK from London to Aberdeen. It's a seven-hour journey so I booked myself a first-class seat well in advance. First-class seats on trains in the UK can be expensive, but I decided to treat myself because:

1. I was making the journey the day after returning from a two-week-long work trip abroad and I knew I'd be exhausted/ totally unable to function.

2. I knew I'd have work to do on the train, so I wanted to make sure I had space/ comfort to be able to work.