Man uses 'Scanner Law' to get discounted meat; is told 'someone might lose their job.'

I was visiting my local grocery store on Sunday, (in Michigan) with the intention of buying a couple of pounds of chicken wings and 2 steaks for my wife and I.
As the meat department clerk was weighing and preparing my wings, I looked at the Prime Rib, and the very large (think 12/13 pounds a piece) Prime Rib sections were listed with the dollar amount and then "/ea". I thought this was peculiar, because that just seemed off to me- it should have said "dollar amount/lb".
I snapped a photo of the price tag, and then I took a flyer, and I said "hey! I have a big party coming up. I need all of your Prime Rib." He looked at me like I was crazy, and began the process of packaging up 6 of the whole prime ribs. I cook for a Veterans' group on Saturdays, and this would not only go far, but It would save a ton of money on their budget.