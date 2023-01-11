Man uses 'Scanner Law' to get discounted meat; is told 'someone might lose their job.'

AITA for buying $500 of mismarked Prime Rib?

I was visiting my local grocery store on Sunday, (in Michigan) with the intention of buying a couple of pounds of chicken wings and 2 steaks for my wife and I.

As the meat department clerk was weighing and preparing my wings, I looked at the Prime Rib, and the very large (think 12/13 pounds a piece) Prime Rib sections were listed with the dollar amount and then "/ea". I thought this was peculiar, because that just seemed off to me- it should have said "dollar amount/lb".