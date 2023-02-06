Mom refuses to give elderly woman her son's seat on the bus; AITA?

Planes, Trains and Automobiles. A classic movie, but also a list of places that can feel like a waking nightmare for passengers.

Most people have probably had a horrifying public transit experience. Cramped quarters and long waits can make people frustrated and general etiquette can often go ignored: pregnant women forced to stand in a subway car full of seated businessmen, someone taking up seats with their bags while others are crammed in a cluster, or just debates over which passenger is entitled to the armrest.

When so many people are corralled together in a very limited space, things can become a little heated. So, how can you determine who gets a seat? One woman went to Reddit to ask the community if she was in the wrong when she denied an elderly woman her son's seat on the bus.

throwawya293_ shares her story:

AITA for not letting an elderly woman have my son’s seat on the bus?