Woman asks if she was wrong to not let delivery person have wrong order back.

I ordered $160 worth of groceries tonight, and the shopper left the items at my door. When I retrieved the items a few minutes later, I noticed 3/4 of the groceries were not mine. There were some items that overlapped with my order (like eggs and almond milk), but there were some items that I instantly knew were not mine (like plant based burgers and nutritional yeast).

I messaged chat support and the agent told me to "dispose" of the items, and that they would have a shopper send out a new order for me.

I then got a call from the original shopper acknowledging that he dropped off the wrong order, but he was also asking me to return them to him. Here's the thing... every single item was already sitting on my counter because I had to take a picture for the chat support.